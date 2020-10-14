The UFC is targeting a bantamweight title fight between champion Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling as the co-main event for their UFC 256 card in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Additionally, Okamoto reports that contracts for the projected December 12 bout have not been signed.

This would be the first title defence for Yan, who captured the vacant title with a victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 251 on Fight Island.

The 27-year-old is riding a 10-fight winning streak and is an unblemished 7-0 since joining the UFC.

Sterling would enter the bout off a first-round, submission victory over Cory Sandhagen which took place at UFC 250 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

He has won his last five bouts, including victories over Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz.