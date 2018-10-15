Rookie forward Elias Pettersson will not see any game action for at least seven to 10 days as he recovers from a concussion according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. He could miss more time depending on his recovery from symptoms.

He will remain with Vancouver on their road trip as the Canucks visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Winnipeg on Thursday.

Pettersson was injured Saturday night in the third period after falling hard to the ice as a result of a hit from Florida Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson along the boards. Matheson had a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Monday.

"That's a dirty play. The league's trying to protect the good, young players and that's just a dirty play," said Canucks head coach Travis Green. Matheson was not penalized on the play.

Through his first five games, Pettersson has five goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, Jay Beagle returned home to Vancouver Sunday as he recovers from a fractured forearm. He will be seen by team doctors on Monday, but the initial prognosis is four to six weeks for now according to McKenzie.

He was also injured in Saturday's game against Florida after blocking a shot from Mike Hoffman. Beagle has one point through his first five games after signing a four-year deal with Vancouver in the off-season.