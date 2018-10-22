Green on Pettersson's recovery: 'He gets better and better everyday'

The Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson joined the team for their morning skate on Monday as he continues to recover from a concussion.

The team said Pettersson would speak Tuesday following practice due to a scheduled appointment. He is not expected to play Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

.@_EPettersson is back with the boys. He’ll take part in morning skate. pic.twitter.com/jpAwsFC14G — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 22, 2018

Pettersson has been out since Oct. 13 when he was taken hard into the end boards and slammed to the ice by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson in the third period of Vancouver's 3-2 win over the Panthers. Matheson was suspended two games for the incident.

Pettersson was off to a strong start in his first NHL season, posting five goals and three assists in five games. He was selected fifth overall by the Canucks in last year's NHL draft.