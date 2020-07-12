PGA Blog: Canadians on course in final round at Workday Charity Open

Roger Sloan, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin are all in action in the final round at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest.

Leaderboard: 1. Justin Thomas -16 2. Viktor Hovland -14 3. Collin Morikawa -13

Canadians in the field:

T27. Roger Sloan -5 (3), Mackenzie Hughes (2)

T46. Corey Conners -2 (1), Nick Taylor (1)

T53. Adam Hadwin -1