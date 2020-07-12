26m ago
PGA Blog: Canadians on course in final round at Workday Charity Open
Roger Sloan, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin are all in action in the final round at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest.
TSN.ca Staff
PGA: Workday Charity Open - Rd. 3
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Roger Sloan, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin are all in action in the final round at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest.
Leaderboard: 1. Justin Thomas -16 2. Viktor Hovland -14 3. Collin Morikawa -13
Canadians in the field:
T27. Roger Sloan -5 (3), Mackenzie Hughes (2)
T46. Corey Conners -2 (1), Nick Taylor (1)
T53. Adam Hadwin -1