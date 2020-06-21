PGA Blog: Conners leads Canadians, in contention at RBC Heritage

Corey Conners is the top Canadian at the RBC Heritage, two strokes back of the lead at 13-under heading into his Sunday round.

Canadians Mackenzie Hughes (-10) and Adam Hadwin (-9) are also in the mix.

There is currently a four-way tie atop the leaderboard between Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Webb Simpson, and Ryan Palmer, all sitting at 15-under.

Conners is set to tee off at 1pm et/10am pt.

Hughes will tee off at 11:20am et/8:20am pt.

Hadwin tees off at 10:50am/7:50am pt.

Follow the Canadians throughout the tournament on TSN.ca and watch final round coverage LIVE at 3pm et/noon pt on TSN1/4, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

Leaderboard : 1. Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson (-15)

Canadians in the field

T8. Corey Conners (-13)

T28. Mackenzie Hughes (-10)

T36. Adam Hadwin (-9)