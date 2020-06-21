1h ago
PGA Blog: Conners leads Canadians, in contention at RBC Heritage
Corey Conners is the top Canadian at the RBC Heritage, two strokes back of the lead at 13-under heading into his Sunday round. Mackenzie Hughes (-10) and Adam Hadwin (-9) are also in the mix.
TSN.ca Staff
Corey Conners is the top Canadian at the RBC Heritage, two strokes back of the lead at 13-under heading into his Sunday round.
Canadians Mackenzie Hughes (-10) and Adam Hadwin (-9) are also in the mix.
There is currently a four-way tie atop the leaderboard between Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Webb Simpson, and Ryan Palmer, all sitting at 15-under.
Conners is set to tee off at 1pm et/10am pt.
Hughes will tee off at 11:20am et/8:20am pt.
Hadwin tees off at 10:50am/7:50am pt.
Follow the Canadians throughout the tournament on TSN.ca and watch final round coverage LIVE at 3pm et/noon pt on TSN1/4, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.
Leaderboard: 1. Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson (-15)
Canadians in the field
T8. Corey Conners (-13)
T28. Mackenzie Hughes (-10)
T36. Adam Hadwin (-9)