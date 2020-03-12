PGA Tour plays on without fans It will be eerily silent at TPC Sawgrass this week after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s announcement that events will continue without fans, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The Players Championship will continue play this week, but as of Friday, there will be no cheers for birdies, or oohs and aahs for missed putts. There won’t even be any cries of “Get in the hole!”

Instead, it will be eerily silent at TPC Sawgrass. In the wake of the coronavirus, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the Players will continue but without any fans, starting on Friday. The same situation will be in place for the next three events, the Valspar Championship, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Valero Texas Open.

The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, played opposite the Match Play, has been postponed due to issues with international travel.

“It goes without saying that this is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation,” Monahan said on Thursday, when fans were still allowed through the gates. “We have been and are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process.”

The tour’s announcement comes on the heels of other sports leagues suspending or cancelling games. Monahan said the NBA announcement on Wednesday evening certainly got his attention, but the decision to keep playing was due to golf’s different playing field.

“I think if you look at our venues, obviously we're an outdoor sport. We're not in a stadium,” he stated, “and here this week at TPC Sawgrass our players are making their way over 400 acres. And so we feel like we have, because of the nature of that and the fact that you've got 144 players here and over the course of a round our players generally do socially distance themselves, we felt like by taking this step to address the problem with our fans we're in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now.”

Monahan said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prior to making his decision, who were both supportive of the step.

The no-fan policy will mean the tour takes a financial hit, with Monahan calling ticket revenue significant to the event’s bottom line.

“I mean, the implications are [more] far-reaching than just the money that is generated from the ticket and from the hospitality, and that's something we're proud of because of the impact the tournament is having,” he said. “But now that's something that we're going to have to have to deal with, but we're going to do that.”

This won’t be the first time the tour has played without fans. In most cases, it was a result of weather making golf courses treacherous for spectators. The most recent such event was the third round of last October’s Zozo Championship in Japan.

The PGA Tour also cancelled events after the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attack. This is the first time a health-related situation has caused major changes.

“I would say that, going back a couple weeks ago, we actually talked about this scenario and at the time I didn't believe it would be happening right here right now,” Monahan admitted.