Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Phil Mickelson will not be playing the Masters this year, according to the tournament’s web site.

On Monday, the three-time winner was listed among the past champions who won’t be competing. It’s a place usually reserved for those too old to tee it up but who still attend, such as Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. Mickelson’s name was moved there after being listed among the participants as recently as Sunday.

He last played on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open back in January. The 51-year-old has been tied up in a controversy over comments he made regarding the PGA Tour as well as the Saudi-backed rival golf tour headed by Greg Norman.

After he was quoted in late February by writer Alan Shipnuck, making harsh statements, Mickelson said he was taking some time away from golf and has not been heard from since.

It is possible that Mickelson was suspended by the PGA Tour, likely for conduct unbecoming of a professional. The tour does not disclose disciplinary actions on its members and at last week’s Players Championships, Jay Monahan, the tour’s commissioner, refused to say whether Mickelson was under any kind of suspension.

Augusta National, which runs the Masters, does not have to follow the tour’s rulings but it could follow the tour’s lead.

It may also be that Mickelson has chosen to remain away from the game on his own for an extended period.

This will be the first time since 1994 that the left-hander has missed the Masters.