Phil Neville will end his spell as England women's manager next summer at the end of his contract.

The former Manchester United defender has been in charge of the Lionesses since January of 2018 and had planned to manage Great Britain's team at the Tokyo Olympics and then lead England's women on home soil at Euro 2021, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced postponements of both events.

England's form has dipped in recent outings.

Following a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Women's World Cup, England has lost seven of 11 competitive matches. Despite that, the FA was believed to still back Neville, but wanted the same manager in charge of the side at both the Olympics and Euro.

Neville, 43, made over 500 appearances in the Premier League over 19 seasons with the Red Devils and Everton, winning six league titles, three FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League crown.

Internationally, he was capped 59 times by England.