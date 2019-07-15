Ben Simmons is sticking around in Philadelphia.

Agent Rich Paul told Shams Charania of The Athletic that Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the month that the two sides were expected to come together on such a deal.

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2019

With Simmons set to enter his fourth season with the Sixers, the deal is the maximum allowed under the rookie scale extension.

The move is one of many this summer for the 76ers over the past few days as the team brought back Tobias Harris on a five-year mega deal but lost both Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) and JJ Redick (New Orleans Pelicans).

In 79 games last season, Simmons averaged 16.9 points per game to go along with 7.7 assists. He improved in almost every statistical category from his rookie to his sophomore season, including points per game, rebounds, free throw percentage and field goal percentage. Simmons was also named to the All-Star Team for the first time in his career this past season. The year before, he took home the league's Rookie of the Year Award.

The 22-year-old was selected No. 1 overall in 2016. He is a native of Melbourne, Australia and played college ball at Louisiana State University.