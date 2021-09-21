Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for training camp and does not intend to play again for the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports Simmons is willing to face sanctions for not reporting and has not spoken to 76ers since first stating his plans in late August.

More details to follow.