Philadelphia 76ers officials and Ben Simmons' representative Rich Paul have progressed in talks to bring the all-star back to Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers' plan to continue searching for trade partners, but the possibility of Simmons returning to play for the team has increased in recent days.

Wojnarowski adds that the organization hopes to get Simmons back on to the court and convince him that Philadelphia remains the place to play long term.

Simmons, 25, has not reported to 76ers training camp following an offseason trade demand. On Oct. 1 the team withheld $8.25 million - 25 per cent - of Simmons' salary and placed it in an escrow account. If Simmons continues to miss games, he will be fined $227,000 for every contest going forward.

The three-time all-star averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 58 games last season. In 275 career games, Simmons is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.