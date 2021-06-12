Philadelphia 76ers starter Danny Green is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a right calf strain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Green suffered the injury early in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. He played just four minutes before exiting the game and didn't return.

The three-time NBA champion is averaging 7.0 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in this year's playoffs.

The 76ers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.