2h ago
76ers' Green to miss 2 to 3 weeks (calf strain)
Philadelphia 76ers starter Danny Green is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a right calf strain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: 76ers 127, Hawks 111
76ers starting SG Danny Green is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2021
Green suffered the injury early in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. He played just four minutes before exiting the game and didn't return.
The three-time NBA champion is averaging 7.0 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in this year's playoffs.
The 76ers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.