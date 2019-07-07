PHILADELPHIA — Canadian Marial Shayok signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shayok, from Ottawa, was selected by the 76ers with the No. 54 overall pick at the NBA draft last month.

"Marial is a natural-born scorer who is committed to being a tough defender," Philadelphia GM Elton Brand said in a statement. "He's a great person and a talented basketball player who can stretch the floor and knock down the three-point shot. We look forward to growing Marial within our programs in both Philadelphia and Delaware."

NBA teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player will also play for their NBA team's G League affiliate but can spend up to 45 days with the NBA team.

Shayok led Iowa State in scoring as a senior with 18.7 points per game, en route to All-Big 12 First Team honours last season. He had career highs in scoring, rebounding (4.9), assists (2.0), field-goal percentage (.496) and three-point percentage (.386), while leading Iowa State to a 23-12 regular-season record.

Shayok carried Iowa State to the Big 12 Tournament title, where he was named MVP, and a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Shayok played his first three seasons at Virginia before transferring to Iowa State. Following his senior season, he participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, scoring a game-high 37 points in his first game.