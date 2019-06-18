The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenceman Justin Braun from the San Jose Sharks for a second-round pick in this week's draft and a third-round selection in 2020.

Braun, 32, had two goals and 16 points in 78 games with the Sharks this season while averaging 20:18 of ice time per game. He added one assist while appearing in all 20 of the Sharks playoff games en route to reaching the Western Conference Final.

A seventh-round pick of the Sharks in 2007, Braun has 24 goals and 154 points in 607 career games. He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.8 million.

"We are excited to add Justin to our group of defensemen," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a release. "He is a high character, quality defender who will bring a steadying presence to our team."

Aside from the cap relief, two other things to consider in dealing Braun: I don't think SJ felt it could afford to extend him; and even if they did find a way, he likely is left exposed ahead of the Seattle expansion draft next year.... so this made sense for SJ for a few reasons — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2019

The Sharks, who did not retain salary in the deal, were in need of cap space after signing Erik Karlsson to a deal worth $11.5 annually on Monday. The team now has $66.66 million committed in salary for next season with Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton and Gustav Nyquist all slated to hit unrestricted free agency.