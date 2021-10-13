The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed forward Zach MacEwen off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

MacEwen, 25, played 34 games with the Canucks last season, registering one goal and one assist. In 55 NHL games, all with Vancouver, the Charottetown, PE native has scored six goals and added three assists.

TRANSACTIONS: We have claimed right wing Zack MacEwen off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.



Center Kevin Hayes has been placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). pic.twitter.com/OqR4pe18oQ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 13, 2021

The Canucks signed MacEwen as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The Flyers have also placed centre Kevin Hayes on long term injured reserve after undergoing abdominal surgery. Hayes scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers. The 29-year-old has 127 goals and 174 assists for 301 points in 505 NHL games with the Flyers, New York Rangers, and Winnipeg Jets.

Hayes was selected by 24th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.