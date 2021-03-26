Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Samuel Morin was fined $3,017.24 on Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct on New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Flyers' 8-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, leading to a fight between the two players.

Morin was given a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play.

Philadelphia’s Samuel Morin has been fined $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct on NY Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 26, 2021

The 25-year-old Morin is without a point in five games this season.