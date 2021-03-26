36m ago
Morin fined for unsportsmanlike conduct
Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Samuel Morin was fined $3,017.24 on Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct on New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux.
NHL: Rangers 8, Flyers 3
The incident occurred in the third period of the Flyers' 8-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, leading to a fight between the two players.
Morin was given a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play.
The 25-year-old Morin is without a point in five games this season.