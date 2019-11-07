Philadelphia Flyers defensive prospect Samuel Morin has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Thursday.

Not all good news tonight. Wishing Sam a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Peys2UZ9tG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 8, 2019

Morin was injured in a game with their AHL affiliate (Lehigh Valley Phantoms). TSN's Frank Seravalli reports that this is the second time the defenceman has torn his ACL in his right knee.

#Flyers announce 2013 first-round pick Samuel Morin tore the ACL in his right knee in the AHL on Wednesday - the second time he's torn the ACL in that knee. Going to be a tough road for him to make it back. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 8, 2019

Morin, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, has played one game with the Flyers this season.