40m ago
Flyers D Morin (torn ACL) out for year
Philadelphia Flyers defensive prospect Samuel Morin has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Morin was injured in a game with their AHL affiliate (Lehigh Valley Phantoms). TSN's Frank Seravalli reports that this is the second time the defenceman has torn his ACL in his right knee.
Morin, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, has played one game with the Flyers this season.