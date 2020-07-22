The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Oskar Lindblom to a three-year, $9 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Lindblom, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent after this season, will carry a $3 million cap hit in each year of the deal.

The 23-year-old posted 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season before being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December. He completed cancer treatments on July 2 and was deemed to be without evidence of cancer at this time.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Flyers for the next three seasons," said Lindblom. "The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming. I can't wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I'm back and contributing to the team's success."

Lindblom was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy last week.