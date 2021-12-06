The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday after losing their eighth consecutive game on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of their duties. Mike Yeo will serve as the Flyers interim head coach.

Assistant coach Michel Therrien has also been fired by the Flyers while assistant Mike Yeo will takeover as head coach on an interim basis.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that the Flyers haven't spoken to any other candidates at this point and time.

Mike Yeo takes over as head coach. Michel Therrien also let go. Vigneault signed a five-year deal worth $5M a year back in April 19 so Flyers on the hook for another two and a half years.

Should clarify Mike Yeo takes over as head coach with the ``interim'' tag although I'm told the Flyers haven't spoken to any other coaching candidates at this point. So we'll see where it goes.

Vigneault signed a five-year contract worth an average annual value of $5 million in April of 2019.

The 60-year-old was in his third season behind Philadelphia's bench and held a 8-10-4 record this season. The Flyers currently sit second last in the Metropolitan Division.

Vigneault, a native of Quebec City, has coached in the NHL for 18 season, serving as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Flyers.

