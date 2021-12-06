1h ago
Flyers fire head coach Vigneault, assistant Therrien; Yeo takes over on interim basis
The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday after losing their eighth consecutive game on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday after losing their eighth consecutive game on Sunday.
Assistant coach Michel Therrien has also been fired by the Flyers while assistant Mike Yeo will takeover as head coach on an interim basis.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that the Flyers haven't spoken to any other candidates at this point and time.
Vigneault signed a five-year contract worth an average annual value of $5 million in April of 2019.
The 60-year-old was in his third season behind Philadelphia's bench and held a 8-10-4 record this season. The Flyers currently sit second last in the Metropolitan Division.
Vigneault, a native of Quebec City, has coached in the NHL for 18 season, serving as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Flyers.
More to follow.