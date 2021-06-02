2h ago
Flyers' Hayes has core muscle surgery
Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes underwent successful core muscle surgery last week, the team announced Wednesday. Hayes has been given an expected recovery time of five weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old had 12 goals and 31 points in 55 games with the Flyers this season.
Hayes is signed through 2025-26 at a cap hit of $7.14 million.