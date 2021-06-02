Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes underwent successful core muscle surgery last week, the team announced Wednesday.

Hayes has been given an expected recovery time of five weeks.

Injury update: Flyers center Kevin Hayes underwent successful core muscle surgery last week. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers. Expected time of recovery is five weeks. pic.twitter.com/akMfRLKTyn — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 2, 2021

The 29-year-old had 12 goals and 31 points in 55 games with the Flyers this season.

Hayes is signed through 2025-26 at a cap hit of $7.14 million.