Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom made his return to the lineup for Game 6 of their second round series with the New York Islanders.

On Dec. 13, the Flyers announced that the 23-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. He completed cancer treatments on July 2 and was deemed to be without evidence of cancer at this time.

On July 22, the Flyers inked Lindblom to a three-year, $9 million contract. He posted 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games during the regular season and was named as the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy.