1h ago
Flyers' G Hart day-to-day with back spasms
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is not in tonight's lineup against he Boston Bruins and is day-to-day with back spasms. Hart was seen leaving the Flyers' morning skate on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Hart, 22, is 4-2-2 this season with a 3.42 goals against average and .898 save percentage. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native was drafted by the Flyers in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft and has a career record of 44-28-6 with a 2.68 GAA and .913 save percentage in 82 games.