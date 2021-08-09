Avs lock up Makar; Blue Jackets trade Atkinson to Flyers for Voracek

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Carter Hart to a three-year contract, which carries an average annual value of $3.979 million.

Hart, 22, was a restricted free agent this summer after playing out the final year of his entry-level contract last season.

In 27 games last season, Hart posted a 9-11-5 record with a .877 save percentage and a 3.67 goals-against average. He had a 24-13-3 record during the 2019-20 season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA.

A second-round pick of the Flyers in 2016, Hart has a career record of 49-37-9 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA over three seasons with the team.

Hart is expected to share work this season with goaltender Martin Jones, who the Flyers signed to a one-year, $2 million deal in free agency.