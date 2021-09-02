The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Joel Farabee to a six-year, $30 million contract extension on Thursday.

Farabee, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer, will carry an average annual value of $5 million under the contract starting in 2022-23.

OFFICIAL: Six more years for Philly Joel! https://t.co/7ZT15nejzn — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 2, 2021

The 21-year-old scored 20 goals and posted 38 points in 55 games last season.

Selected 14th overall by the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft, Farabee has 28 goals and 59 points in 107 career games with the team. He has three goals and five points in 12 career playoff games.

