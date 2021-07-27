Keith Yandle is headed to Philadelphia.

The Flyers are signing the veteran defenceman to a one-year deal.

Yandle, 34, had the final two years of a seven-year deal with the Florida Panthers bought out last week.

He appeared in 56 games last season for the Panthers, scoring three goals and adding 24 assists over 17:15 of ice time a night.

The Boston native is heading into his 16th NHL season.

Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats, Yandle has appeared in 1,032 games for the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Panthers.

For his career, the three-time All-Star has 102 goals and 498 assists.