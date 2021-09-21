Flyers' Hayes, Morin both out 6-8 weeks with injuries

Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and defenceman Samuel Morin will both miss the next 6-8 weeks with injuries, the team announced on Tuesday.

INJURY UPDATES:



-Kevin Hayes (abdominal surgery on Sept. 21 - out 6-8 weeks)

-Samuel Morin (right knee surgery to have loose bodies removed on Sept. 10 - out 6-8 weeks)

-Wade Allison (right ankle sprain - out indefinitely) pic.twitter.com/QC93TwDr1V — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 21, 2021

Hayes will miss time after having abdominal surgery while Morin recently underwent right knee surgery to remove loose bodies.

Hayes, 29, scored 12 goals and added 19 assists over 55 games with the Flyers last season, his second year with the club.

Morin, 26, netted a single goal over 20 games with the Flyers and spent seven games in the AHL. in 2020-21.

Additionally wingers Wade Allison (right ankle sprain) and Zayde Wisdom (shoulder surgery) are both out indefinitely while defenceman Cooper Zech will miss 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury.