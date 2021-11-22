1h ago
Flyers' Hayes suffers re-injury, out week-to-week
Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has suffered a re-injury and will be sidelined week-to-week, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has suffered a re-injury and will be sidelined week-to-week, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.
In September, Hayes had abdominal surgery and returned to Philadelphia's lineup on Nov. 13 against the Dallas Stars.
Over two games this season, the 29-year-old has one goal and one assist.
The American has 128 goals and 174 assists over 507 career games with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets and Flyers.