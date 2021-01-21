39m ago
Flyers lose F Frost, D Myers to injuries
The injuries are piling up for the Philadelphia Flyers. The team announced Thursday that forward Morgan Frost is out indefinitely after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, while defenceman Philippe Myers is considered week-to-week after suffering a fractured rib.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Sabres 0, Flyers 3
The injuries are piling up for the Philadelphia Flyers.
The team announced Thursday that forward Morgan Frost is out indefinitely after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, while defenceman Philippe Myers is considered week-to-week after suffering a fractured rib.
Both players were injured in the team's 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, with Frost logging 8:18 of ice time and Myers limited to 6:04.
The Flyers lost centre Sean Couturier for at least two weeks due a Costochondral separation last week and are currently without defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere, who is on the NHL's COVID-19 list.
Frost, 21, is without a point in two games this season. The 2017 first-round pick has five goals and seven points in 22 career games with the Flyers.
Myers, 23, is without a point in four games this season. Undrafted to begin his career, he has five goals and 18 points in 75 career games with the team.