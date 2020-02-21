2h ago
Sens' Sabourin, Flyers' Niskanen fined by NHL
Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen and Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin were issued fines by the NHL's department of player safety on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen and Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin were issued fines by the NHL's department of player safety on Friday.
Niskanen was fined $5,000 (the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement) for slashing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist during the second period of the Flyer's 4-3 overtime victory.
No penalty was assessed on the play.
Sabourin was fined $1,881.72 (the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement) for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The forward appears to spray Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele with water from the bench with 8:37 to go in the third period of the Winnipeg's 5-1 win.
Scheifele was given a 10-minute misconduct.