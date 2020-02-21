Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen and Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin were issued fines by the NHL's department of player safety on Friday.

Niskanen was fined $5,000 (the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement) for slashing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist during the second period of the Flyer's 4-3 overtime victory.

No penalty was assessed on the play.

Sabourin was fined $1,881.72 (the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement) for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The forward appears to spray Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele with water from the bench with 8:37 to go in the third period of the Winnipeg's 5-1 win.

Scheifele was given a 10-minute misconduct.