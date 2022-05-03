Mike Yeo will not be back behind the bench with Philadelphia Flyers next season, general manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed Tuesday.

"I met with Mike yesterday and advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Fletcher said.

Yeo, 48, took over as head coach on Dec. 6 after Alain Vigneault was fired following an 8-10-4 start to the season.

The Flyers went 17-36-7 under Yeo and missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Yeo has coached 542 games in the NHL with the Flyers, St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.