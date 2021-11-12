'He felt good': Tavares is 'preparing to play' against Flames

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers, it was announced Friday.

Flyers put Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers. Everyone on yesterday cleared. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 12, 2021

The 25-year-old has one assist and zero goals in seven games so far this season with the Flyers. This is his fourth season in Philadelphia after being selected in the second round (No. 48 overall) by the team in the 2014 NHL Draft.

His best season came in 2018-19 when he recorded seven goals and 15 points in 36 games.

Meanwhile, Dallas Stars forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero and Nashville Predators forward Rocco Grimaldi all cleared after being waived on Thursday.