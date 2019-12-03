Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick said Tuesday he remains without a timeline for his season debut despite returning to the ice last week.

Patrick skated again Tuesday in a non-contact session with Chris Stewart, Robert Hagg and the Flyers' goaltenders. He told Dave Issac of the Courier-Post that he expects to play this season and his next step will be to join the team for practice. 

The 2017 second-overall pick has been sidelined since Sept. 26, when he was diagnosed with a migraine disorder.

Patrick, 21, scored 13 goals and posted 31 points in 72 games last season. He has 26 goals and 61 points in 145 games with the team.