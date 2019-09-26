Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick has been diagnosed with migraine disorder and will not be ready for the start of the season, the team announced Thursday. Patrick will be listed as week-to-week.

"After consultation with the Flyers' medical staff and with specialist Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher from the University of Michigan, forward Nolan Patrick has been diagnosed with migraine disorder. Patrick will not be going to Europe and we will provide additional information once the team returns. He will not be ready to start the season and is listed as week-to-week.

The 21-year-old is entering his third year with the Flyers after the team selected him second overall in the 2017 Draft.

In 72 games for the Flyers last season, Patrick had 13 goals and 18 assists.