According to Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher, the team has placed Andrew MacDonald on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

Per GM Chuck Fletcher: The #Flyers have placed defenseman Andrew MacDonald on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 15, 2019

MacDonald, 32, was heading into the last season of a six-year, $30 million contract with a cap hit of $5 million. He was also placed on waivers by the Flyers during the 2015-16 season.

He appeared in 47 games with the Flyers this season, recording nine assists.

MacDonald was drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (160th overall) at the 2006 NHL Draft. He was dealt to Philadelphia on March 4, 2014.