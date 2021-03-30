The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers Tuesday.

Gostisbehere has five goals and 11 points in 25 games this season.

Transaction: We have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers today. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 30, 2021

The 27-year-old is signed the 2022-23 season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nick Holden and Liam O'Brien of the Colorado Avalanche were also waived Monday.

Ottawa Senators forward Artem Anisimov and Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Scott Harrington both cleared waivers on Tuesday.