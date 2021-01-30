42m ago
Flyers place Couturier on IR
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Sean Couturier on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.
Couturier, 28, has been sidelined since Jan. 15 when he suffered a rib injury in a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann.
"I haven't really set a timetable (for my return) but I'm feeling better," said Couturier following practice on Jan. 25. “I’m just trying to stay in as good shape as I can. Today was a step forward by skating and trying to get my game shape back together.’'
Couturier was injured 45 seconds into the Flyers' second game of the season. He has one assists on the year. In 649 career games, the Phoenix native has scored 156 goals and recorded 247 assists.