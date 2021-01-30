The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Sean Couturier on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Transactions:



* We have recalled forwards Connor Bunnaman and Samuel Morin from the Taxi Squad.



* We have activated defenseman Philippe Myers from Injured Reserve.



* We have placed forward Sean Couturier on Injured Reserve. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 30, 2021

Couturier, 28, has been sidelined since Jan. 15 when he suffered a rib injury in a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann.

"I haven't really set a timetable (for my return) but I'm feeling better," said Couturier following practice on Jan. 25. “I’m just trying to stay in as good shape as I can. Today was a step forward by skating and trying to get my game shape back together.’'

Couturier was injured 45 seconds into the Flyers' second game of the season. He has one assists on the year. In 649 career games, the Phoenix native has scored 156 goals and recorded 247 assists.