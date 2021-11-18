30m ago
Flyers D Ellis out 4-6 weeks after aggravating injury
Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ryan Ellis is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after aggravating his lower-body injury back on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 1, Flyers 2 (OT)
Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Ellis, who was out since Oct. 20 before returning on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, won't require surgery on the injury.
Ellis, 30, has one goal and five points in four games with the Flyers this season, his first with the team after being traded from the Nashville Predators in the off-season.
A veteran of 566 NHL games, he has 76 goals and 275 points over his career with the Predators and Flyers.