Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ryan Ellis is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after aggravating his lower-body injury back on Saturday.

Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Ellis, who was out since Oct. 20 before returning on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, won't require surgery on the injury.

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis expected to be out 4-6 weeks with lower body injury. Coach Alain Vigneault said it will be rest and rehab. No surgery at this point — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) November 18, 2021

Ellis, 30, has one goal and five points in four games with the Flyers this season, his first with the team after being traded from the Nashville Predators in the off-season.

A veteran of 566 NHL games, he has 76 goals and 275 points over his career with the Predators and Flyers.