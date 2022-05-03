Samuel Morin's hockey career appears to be at its end.

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said at his end-of-season availability that the 26-year-old defenceman will be unable to return from a series of knee injuries.

Fletcher said that the Lac-Beauport, Que. will be offered a position within the organization.

Originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Morin made his NHL debut in 2017. He tore his ACL in the Calder Cup playoffs in 2018 while playing with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 2019, he would once again tear his ACL during a regular-season AHL game and Morin underwent another knee surgery this past fall.

Morin would work his way back to appear in 20 NHL games this season, but was ruled out for the remainder of the season in January.

If his is the end of Morin's career, he will have appeared in 29 games over five NHL seasons, scoring one goal.

Internationally, Morin was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning entry at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships in Toronto.