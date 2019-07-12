Up Next

The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with forward Scott Laughton on a two-year, $4.6 million contract. The deal will run through the 2020-21 season and carries an AAV of $2.3 million.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded 32 points in 82 games this past season.

Laughton was drafted in the first round (20th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2012 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a two-year deal worth $1.9 million.

The Canadian forward has 79 points in 272 NHL games.