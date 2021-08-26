The Philadelphia Flyers signed centre Sean Couturier to an eight-year, $62 million contract extension on Thursday worth an average annual value of $7.75M.

The 28-year-old posted 18 goals and 41 points in 45 games last season. He had 22 goals and 59 points in 69 games the previous season.

Couturier topped the 30-goal mark in each of the past two the 82-game seasons, posting exactly 76 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The contract will begin during the 2022-23 season as Couturier plays out the last of a six-year, $26 million contract, which carried a $4.33 million AAV.

Selected eighth overall by the Flyers in the 2011 NHL Draft, Couturier has 174 goals and 443 points in 692 career games.