Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said centre Sean Couturier is an estimated 7-10 days away from returning to the lineup from injury.

Per GM Chuck Fletcher, center Sean Couturier is an estimated 7 to 10 days away from returning to the lineup. An additional update will be provided in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/6Z0sfRhMZf — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 2, 2021

The Flyers said additional injury updates on Couturier will be provided in the coming days.

Couturier, 28, has been sidelined since Jan. 15 when he suffered a rib injury in a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann.

Couturier was injured 45 seconds into the Flyers' second game of the season. He has one assists on the year. In 649 career games, the Phoenix native has scored 156 goals and recorded 247 assists.