The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday they have signed defenceman Philippe Myers to a three-year, $7.65 million contract extension.

"We're happy to have Phil signed for the next three years," Flyer GM Chuck Fletcher. "He is a big, mobile right shot defenseman who progressed into a top four role on our blue line last season. We look forward to his continued growth."

The 23-year-old Myers had four goals and 12 assists in 50 games for the Flyers last season.

"It's an honor to be a part of the Flyers for the next three years and I'm really looking forward to it," said Myers. "We have a real good team and I am very excited at what we are going to achieve this year and the years to come. I really do believe in this group and my expectations are to go all the way with these guys and I wouldn't have it any other way."