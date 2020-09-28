The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Robert Hagg to a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension on Monday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.6 million.

Now you're gonna get a new deal, Bobby! https://t.co/K7VX6oi6xx — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 28, 2020

Hagg, 25, posted three goals and 13 points in 49 games with the Flyers this season. He added three assists in 12 games during the Return to Play.

A second-round pick of the Flyers in 2013, Hagg has 11 goals and 42 points in 202 career NHL games.