2h ago
Flyers sign D Hagg to two-year, 3.2M deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Robert Hagg to a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension on Monday.
The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.6 million.
Hagg, 25, posted three goals and 13 points in 49 games with the Flyers this season. He added three assists in 12 games during the Return to Play.
A second-round pick of the Flyers in 2013, Hagg has 11 goals and 42 points in 202 career NHL games.