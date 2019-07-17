The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Chris Stewart to professional try-out to attend training camp on Wednesday.

Stewart, a veteran of 10 NHL seasons, spent last season with the Nottingham Panthers of the British Elite Ice Hockey League, posting seven goals and 13 points in 23 games.

The #Flyers have signed free agent forward Chris Stewart to an @NHL Pro Try-Out to attend our 2019 Training Camp. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 17, 2019

The 31-year-old appeared in 54 games with the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames in 2017-18, posting 10 goals and 16 points.

Stewart was a first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2006 and has appeared in 652 career games, scoring 160 goals with a total of 321 points.