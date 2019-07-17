2h ago
Flyers sign F Stewart to pro try-out
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Chris Stewart to professional try-out to attend training camp on Wednesday. Stewart, a veteran of 10 NHL seasons, spent last season with the Nottingham Panthers of the British Elite Ice Hockey League, posting seven goals and 13 points in 23 games.
TSN.ca Staff
The 31-year-old appeared in 54 games with the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames in 2017-18, posting 10 goals and 16 points.
Stewart was a first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2006 and has appeared in 652 career games, scoring 160 goals with a total of 321 points.