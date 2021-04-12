The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Scott Laughton to a five-year, $15 million contract extension Monday.

After managing just 79 points in 272 career games from 2012-13 to 2018-19, Laughton broke out last year, recording 27 points in 49 games. He has seven goals and 10 assists in 38 games so far this season.

A veteran of eight NHL seasons all spent with the Flyers, Laughton is in the final year of a two-year, $2.3 million deal he signed in July of 2019.

The 26-year-old was selected No. 20 overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. He is a native of Oakville, Ont.