The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday evening that they have signed winger Wade Allison to an entry-level contract.

Allison was selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft (No. 52 overall) and has spent the last four seasons at the University of Western Michigan.

In 106 total games in the NCAA, Allison has recorded 45 goals and 52 assists for a total of 97 points. He was also a plus-30.

He is now the seventh player out of 10 to be selected in the 2016 draft and be under contract with the club.