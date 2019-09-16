The Philadelphia Flyers and forward Travis Konecny have agreed to terms on a six-year, $33 million contract.

The deal carries a $5.5 million AAV.

The 22-year-old scored 24 goals and posted 49 points in 82 games this past season.

"We are happy to have Travis under contract for the next six seasons," said Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher. "Travis has shown progression in each of his three seasons and is an integral part of our group of young forwards. His speed, skill and tenacity sets him apart in today's NHL."

Konecny was drafted in the first round (24th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Canadian forward has 124 points in 233 NHL games.