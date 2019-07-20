The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-handed pitcher Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Saturday.

In 23 appearances with the Twins this season, the 28-year-old pitcher has one save and has a 3.18 earned-run average. The middle reliever was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Tuesday.