59m ago
Phillies acquire RHP Morin from Twins
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-handed pitcher Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
In 23 appearances with the Twins this season, the 28-year-old pitcher has one save and has a 3.18 earned-run average. The middle reliever was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Tuesday.