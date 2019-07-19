The Philadelphia Phillies have reached an agreement with left handed pitcher Drew Smyly according to multiple reports.

Drew Smyly agrees to Phillies deal. They could use lefty in rotation. @JSalisburyNBCS on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2019

The 30-year-old has a 1-5 record with an earned run average of 8.42 in 13 games (9 starts) this season with the Texas Rangers. He was placed on the injured list on April 20 with a left arm injury. He was designated for assignment on June 20, and released by the Rangers on June 25.

Smyly signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on July 1 but elected free agency on July 16.

Originally by the Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round of the 2010 MLB draft, Smyly has spent parts of six MLB seasons with the Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.