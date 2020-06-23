Can you tell Andrew McCutchen just wants to play baseball?

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Tuesday that four more members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The #Phillies announced that 2 more players and 2 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One player and both staff members were tested in Clearwater. The other player was tested outside of Clearwater. They’ve now had a total of 7 players & 5 staffers test positive. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 23, 2020

The results come from two players and two staff members. One player and both staffers were tested in Clearwater, Fla., the location of the team's spring training facility. The other player tested positive elsewhere.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic notes the Phillies now have a total of seven players and five staff members test positive for COVID-19.

Last Friday, it was announced the organization had eight positive tests and temporarily closed their facility. Later that evening, MLB announced all teams must close their facilities temporarily after a handful of other teams shut down their spring complexes.

The league said the hiatus would allow for a "deep cleaning" and players would only be allowed back in after testing negative once MLB deems it safe for facilities to re-open.

The MLB and MLBPA are currently working to finalize health and safety protocols before commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to impose a 60-game season with spring training starting in early July.

The season was originally supposed to begin on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back play indefinitely.